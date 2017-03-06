The Best Ways To Control Your Finances And Not Vice Versa!

What type of relationship do you have with your money? If you're like most people, you have a love-hate relationship. Your money is never there when you need it, and you probably hate that you depend so much on it. Don't continue to have an abusive relationship with your money and instead, learn what to do to ensure that your money works for you, instead of the other way around!

While it is important to ask around about what you should invest in, it is necessary that you follow your own intuition in the end. Ultimately, it is your money that you are investing. Therefore, you have to make sure that you believe in every investment that you make.

To find out where your money is going record all of your spending. For at least a month, write down every single time you spend money, and what you are spending the money on. After you have done this for the month, review your spending habits and make changes as necessary.

The envelope system is a tried and true budgeting technique that can work well for those who have a hard time staying within their budget. Cash out your paycheck at each pay period and put a predetermined amount of cash into each envelope for each line on your budget. You can then only spend the cash that you have for each item. It prevents you from overspending as you have a visual for what is left.

Going out to eat is one of the costliest budget busting blunders many people make. At a cost of roughly eight to ten dollars per meal it is nearly four times more expensive than preparing a meal for yourself at home. As such one of the easiest ways to save money is to stop eating out.

When trying to arrange your personal finances you should build fun, spending money into the equation. When you have gone out of your way to include entertainment in your budget, it ensures that you remain content. Secondly, it ensures that you are reasonable and have a budget already in place, which allows for entertainment.

There's an easy way to avoid credit card debt: don't dig yourself into the hole to begin with. Before you buy anything with your credit card, ask yourself a few questions. Ask yourself how long it will take to pay off. Anything you know you cannot pay in full within a month should be avoided.

Pay down your most expensive debt first. For many consumers, the best way to earn a return on their money is to cut down credit card debt. Even if you could be lucky enough to earn five percent in a CD, your money is better spent paying off that maxed credit card that charges you 14.99 percent.

Get yourself an emergency savings account. Stuff happens and you need to be prepared. An internet account won't do because you'll need as immediate an access as possible, so find the nearest local bank that has terms that you can live with. Have a portion of your pay, or from even your checking, be automatically deposited into this savings account.

Take a good honest look at your relationship with money. Once you understand your thoughts about money, you can aim to improve your current financial situation. List your beliefs about material things and money, then pinpoint problem areas and reasons why you believed them. You will certainly move forward, creating many positive feelings for the future.

A great personal finance tip that can help you save money is to take some of your unused clothing to a consignment shop. If you have any clothes that are just sitting in your closet, you can make a little bit of money by selling them to a consignment shop.

In today's economy, with so many people out of work or underpaid, it is possible that you will need to live on a leaner budget than that which you have been accustomed. Doing the hard work of cutting expenses and expectations will pay off in the long run as you make it through this recession without added debt, but saving instead.

You should buy items that you use a lot in bulk. Often times it's cheaper to buy things like toilet paper, paper towels, plates, mustard, canned good, etc. in bulk from places like Sams Club or BJs. Eventually you'll use everything, and in the long run you'll safe yourself some money.

There are a few things that it is easy to have made it to adulthood without being taught much about. Personal finance is one of those things. If you can use the advice that was written in this article, you will be one step ahead in the game and can take some control over your money.