The Best Ways To File Personal Bankruptcy The Right Way

Sometimes, life deals you a bad hand. One thing leads to another and you wind up having to declare bankruptcy, in order to protect yourself and your family. Even if you have lost this round, bankruptcy proceedings can give you a chance to stack the deck in your favor for your next round.

Laws regarding bankruptcy vary by state, so you need to find a lawyer that can walk you through the entire process and help keep your rights protected. In several cases, you can keep your car and your home, but it's your attorney that will tell you what rights you have, what you can keep, and what you will need to surrender.

Trying to exclude family members you owe money to before filing for personal bankruptcy can get you into serious hot water. The court will look into who you pay-off as far as a year back, and if they find you showing favor to family over other creditors, they could invalidate your filing completely.

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy, you do not need to lose your home, car or other items that you have loans for. If you wish to keep them, however, you must make the payments on a timely basis in order to avoid repossession. If the payments are too much to handle, your bankruptcy attorney may be able to arrange for an evaluation of your loan and negotiate a lower monthly payment. In the case of a home, you may look into a loan modification or refinance to reduce your payment amount.

You do not need to be bankrupt to file for personal bankruptcy. In 1898 the term was changed from "bankrupt" to "debtor" so that people could more readily understand that an inability to pay bills is the main qualifying factor in filing for personal bankruptcy. Most people who file are not, in fact, completely bankrupt.

If you choose to file Chapter 13 bankruptcy, be sure that the amount of your monthly payments is within your reach. If you set a payment that is more than you can afford, you may face a court order of liquidation of all of your assets. You will lose everything by falling behind on payments.

Watch your lawyer fill out your paperwork carefully. They, most likely, have multiple cases going on at the same time and may not be able to keep up with every detail of your case. Be sure to carefully read all of that paperwork, in order to make sure that everything is filled out correctly.

The two main kinds of bankruptcy are Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Make sure you understand them so you know what is best for you. Every one of your debts will be gone if you decide to go with Chapter 7. The ties with the creditor will be broken. Chapter 13, on the other hand, involves a five year payment period before any remaining debts are cancelled. It's crucial that you know the differences between all of the various kinds of bankruptcies so that you may choose the best option for your situation.

Meet with many different attorneys before making any decision on one. To do this, you must start looking well in advance of when you need to file. If you wait until the last minute, you will not have the time to find an attorney that will give you good advice, and one that is easy to work with.

Think about all the choices available to you when you file for bankruptcy. There are many other options including debt consolidation and making payment plans with your creditors. If foreclosure is imminent, see if your loan can be altered at all through a modification plan. Your lender can adjust your loan in many ways including extending the time you have to pay, reducing your interest rate, or canceling some of your late fees. When push comes to shove, creditors want their money, and they are willing to make concessions to get it and prevent the debtor from declaring bankruptcy.

Clean up your credit record after ten years. When you file Chapter 7 bankruptcy, it remains on your credit report for ten years. However, the credit bureaus are not required to remove the information. In order to get rid of the bankruptcy record, write a letter to the credit reporting agencies, along with a copy of your discharge notice. Follow this up with a phone call to make sure that they have removed the bankruptcy record.

Remember that until your bankruptcy is filed, you must not ignore any bill collectors or lawsuits by creditors that could result in wage garnishments. The same holds true of delinquent auto loans that can lead to repossession. Once the bankruptcy has been filed, you will be protected from these creditors, but until then, be sure to make timely payments or try to negotiate with them to avoid lawsuits, lost wages and repossessed property.

Familiarize yourself with the requirements for different types of personal bankruptcy so, you can decide which type is most appropriate for you. Chapter 7 bankruptcy offers low-income debtors the ability to liquidate their assets to repay debts. Chapter 13 requires you to have a steady source of income so, that you can repay debts over time.

Continue to pay certain bills. Once you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you won't receive any more collection calls, and you may cease to receive certain bills. Remember that you are still under obligation to pay for your 'secured possessions', such as your home or vehicle, or you may lose them.

Now that you have been provided with some useful information about personal bankruptcy, carefully weigh your options. Making this decision is going to impact your life for several years. If you have considered all of the other options, carefully follow the correct steps to file for personal bankruptcy and prepare for what changes it will bring.