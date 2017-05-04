Individual Bankruptcy: Is It The Right Option For You?

Anyone who files for bankruptcy has had feelings of stress and worry. That is usually due to lack of knowledge about what bankruptcy means and what the ramifications of bankruptcy are. Here are just a few of the things you should know about bankruptcy, so that you can remain calm and positive about your financial life.

Remember you still have to pay taxes on your debts. A lot of people don't realize that even if their debts are discharged in the bankruptcy, they are still responsible to the IRS. The IRS usually does not allow complete forgiveness, although payment plans are common. Make sure to find out what is covered and what is not.

Never lie about anything in your bankruptcy petition. You must avoid the temptation to conceal any valuables, money or other assets from the courts. If they find that you have lied, you may be faced with fines, penalties or the inability to file in the future.

A critical tip in filing personal bankruptcy is to steer clear of making payments to creditors, in advance of filing a petition, in an attempt to satisfy individual debts in full outside of bankruptcy court. Payments to family members and creditors made within defined periods of time prior to a bankruptcy filing can be voided and can jeopardize the chances of receiving a discharge of all debts in the case.

Do not take filing for bankruptcy lightly. Remember, your bankruptcy will appear on your credit report for ten years after you file, and you are unable to file again for six years. You may have a difficult time securing credit or low interest rates in the future, so make sure that you save this option until you truly have no alternatives.

Before deciding to file for bankruptcy, you may want to look into other options. Remember, when you file for bankruptcy, you are greatly hurting your credit score, which in turn, can prohibit you from buying a house, car, and other big purchases. Consider safer, alternative methods first, such as consumer credit counseling.

Do not cosign on any type of loan during or after your bankruptcy. Because you cannot file for bankruptcy again for many years, you will be on the hook for the debt if the person for whom you are cosigning is unable to meet his or her financial obligation. You must do whatever you can to keep your record clean.

Pay your child support. No matter what state you live in, child support is not dischargeable in a bankruptcy. The welfare of children is always going to be of primary importance in any legal system and will never be discharged in a bankruptcy. Although child support is not allowed to be discharged, by filing bankruptcy, you should have additional cash available from debts that were eliminated to then make your child support payments.

One way that many people have been able to avoid personal bankruptcy is to consolidate debt. Often, people have accumulated many small debts that can be extremely difficult to pay at the same time. If you can consolidate these debts along with larger ones into one debt, it is much easier to avoid bankruptcy.

Avoid filing for bankruptcy if you make more money than your monthly bills. While bankruptcy may seem like an easy way out of having to pay back all of the debt that you owe, it is a stain that will remain on your credit report for seven to ten years.

See what your options are. Just because you stop receiving bills when you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, doesn't mean you are off the hook for paying them. Although you don't have to pay every bill if you cannot afford to, it is especially important to keep up with payments for any possessions you hope to keep, like your home and auto.

Do not make the mistake of running up lots of new debt just prior to filing for bankruptcy. The court will take all of your spending into account, including recent debts you've incurred, and the judge may not be willing to waive debts if it appears that you are trying to game the system. Make sure that your spending habits reflect a true desire to change.

Don't wait to file for bankruptcy. Some folks ignore financial difficulties for a long time, and this can be disastrous. It doesn't take long for debt to become unmanageable, and not taking care of it could eventually lead to wage garnishment or foreclosure. Consider all possible options before filing bankruptcy.

Filing for a different type of bankruptcy is a good idea if you think you will lose your home. Try Chapter 13 instead of Chapter 7. There may be situations in which it makes more sense to convert a Chapter 7 case to a Chapter 13, but it is important to discuss such a strategy with your lawyer.

Many people experience financial crises in their lives, sometimes due to things outside of their control. Personal bankruptcy is a legal tool to help deal with these types of situations, allowing people to get out from under a bad financial situation. Investigate your options with personal bankruptcy and see if it is the answer you have been looking for.