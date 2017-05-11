Great Financial Management Pays In Dividends, Actually

Having money to spend is nice! However, spending what you cannot afford is not! Take a glance at these simple tips to help you manage your personal finances, and allow you to spend what you need while saving for what you want.

Look into a better plan for your cell phone. Chances are if you have had your cell phone for at least a couple of years, there is probably something out there that will benefit you more. Call your provider and ask for a better deal, or look around and see what is being offered.

If you feel like the marketplace is unstable, the best thing to do is to say out of it. Taking a risk with the money you worked so hard for in this economy is unnecessary. Wait until you feel like the market is more stable and you won't be risking everything you have.

To improve your personal finance habits, project all of your expenses for the coming month when you make your budget. This will help you to make allowances for all of your expenses, as well as make adjustments in real-time. Once you have recorded everything as accurately as possible, you can prioritize your expenses.

When you need to borrow money, ensure your personal finance stays safe by never going over 30% of your income. When people borrow more than 30% of their income it can drastically reduce your credit score. So as long as you stay within these safe parameters you can enjoy having good credit.

Nurture your career, for maximum efficiency with personal finance. Since your work is where you generate your money, it should be your number one priority to take care of. If your career is suffering, then everything down the chain will suffer as well. So make sure that you are keeping your career ranked above all other investments.

You can often find great deals if you go shopping on the infamous Black Friday. If you are truly dedicated, you can wake up at the crack of dawn to get into stores as they open up and be the first person to get the best deals, which will greatly improve your personal finances.

Rebalance any investments that you may have. Stocks and bonds have had an overall good year, though cash yields are near zero. Look at your portfolio and make sure that you don't need to move anything around so that you are earning more money. You should be doing this every year to help your portfolio.

If offered by your company, consider signing up for a cafeteria plan for your health care costs. These plans allow you to set aside a regular amount of money into an account specifically to use for your medical expenses. The benefit is that this money comes out of your account pretax which will lower your adjusted gross income saving you some money come tax time. You can use these benefits for copays, prescriptions, deductibles and even some over the counter medications.

A young consumer with a modest personal financial situation, should resist the temptation to open accounts with many credit card companies. Two cards should be adequate for the consumer's needs. One of these can be used regularly and ideally paid down regularly, to build up a positive credit history. A second card should serve strictly as an emergency resource.

If you are renting, consider finally taking the plunge and buying a home. You will be building equity and your portfolio. You can also get certain tax credits from the government for buying a new home and stimulating the economy. You will not only be saving yourself money, but also helping your country as well!

Do not, if at all possible, spend more money than you make. Obviously, situations arise, and sometimes it is alright to borrow money. However, it is important to live below your means. Sacrifice a little now, and later you will reap greater benefits than you can imagine.

Don't invest in a long-term bond mutual funds. If you need the steady income from bonds, it's better to buy the actual bond or find a substitute like bank CD's. Mutual funds can be an excellent way to invest in stocks, but because all mutual funds are priced daily, funds that invest mostly in longer-term bonds can lose money quickly if interest rates rise.

Make sure that you're never purchasing an item you cannot afford, even if you do have a high credit limit. There is no reason that you cannot make do with a 32-inch TV instead of that 60-inch mega-screen. Why spend the extra $1,000 on luxury when you know you'll have to pay back $2,000-plus with interest?

Maximize your mutual-fund investment with dollar-cost averaging. Everyone knows the advice to "buy low and sell high", but even experts can't usually time market tops and bottoms. However, by investing a fixed dollar amount in a mutual fund on a regular schedule, you automatically buy more shares when the price is low and fewer shares when the price is high. This can lower your overall average cost, especially during volatile market conditions.

Working on your personal finances can help relax you, and give you a better picture of where your finances stand. Having your finances in order alleviates stress and can let you see the bigger picture and work on other things that need attention.