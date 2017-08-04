Financial Problems? These Easy Steps Can Help

Personal finance is difficult to pay attention to if you think that saving some of your money is going to deprive you of something you really want. Unlike other personal finance tips, the following are painless ways to save a little bit more of your money without feeling like you have to deprive yourself in order to save.

Track all your spending through the day. Even the small, inconsequential purchases. You may be surprised at what you spend. If you do write it down then put it aside until the next day, you don't always have to stare at it and may forget about it. Try listing your expenditures on a whiteboard located in your room or your home office. Since the notes will be constantly visible to you, you will stay aware of your fiances.

Make the move to local banks and credit unions. Your local bank and lending institutions will have more control over how they lend money resulting in better rates on credit cards and savings accounts, which could then be reinvested in your own community. All of this, with good old-fashioned personal service!

Save money on your cell phone plan by choosing the right options. A contract-free plan requires you to buy your phone up front, but you'll save on monthly costs. If you want your phone at a discount, you'll likely be locked into a plan for a couple of years. A contract option can also make more sense if you want to add other people on a family plan.

If you and your spouse have a joint bank account and constantly argue about money, consider setting up separate bank accounts. By setting up separate bank accounts and assigning certain bills to each account, a lot of arguments can be avoided. Separate banks account also mean that you don't have to justify any private, personal spending to your partner or spouse.

Even in a world of online bank accounts, you should still be balancing your checkbook. It is so easy for things to get lost, or to not really know how much you have spent in any one month. Use your online checking information as a tool to sit down once a month and add up all your debits and credits the old fashioned way. You can catch errors and mistakes that are in your favor, as well as protect yourself from fraudulent charges and identity theft.

For those individuals that have credit card debt, the best return on your money would be to minimize or pay off those credit card balances. Generally, credit card debt is the most expensive debt for any household, with some interest rates that exceed 20%. Start with the credit card that charges the most in interest, pay it off first, and set a goal to pay off all credit card debt.

Eliminate the credit cards that you have for the different stores that you shop at. They carry little positive weight on your credit report, and will likely bring it down, whether you make your payments on time or not. Pay off the store cards as soon as your budget will allow you to.

Keep your checkbook balanced. It's really not so hard and can save you the expense and embarrassment of bounced checks and overdrawn fees. Do not just call the bank for a balance and count on having that amount in your account. Some debits and checks may not have cleared yet, resulting in overdrafts when they hit the bank.

To really be in control of your personal finances, you must know what your daily and monthly expenses are. Write down a list of all of your bills, including any car payments, rent or mortgage, and even your projected grocery budget. This will tell you how much money you have to spend every month, and give you a good place to start when making a household budget.

If a person has a nice orchard or a very productive garden they can turn their surplus fruits and vegetables into money for ones personal finances. By selling these extra goods at a farmers market, roadside stand, or even at ones house they can earn money to invest into the garden or any other financial choice.

You should start a savings account for emergencies only. Most people aren't in the habit of saving money and this is a great way to start a money saving habit. If you have a hard time saving money, have it direct deposited from your paycheck so you don't have to do it yourself.

It is never too late to start catching up on your savings and retirement. Everyone is always zoned in on spending everything they make if not more than they make. Get serious, get angry, get real! Start saving money and investing and planning today for what you want for tomorrow.

A great personal finance tip that can save you money is to splurge and treat yourself when you've reached your savings goal. Rewarding yourself like this can keep you happy and it can help you save more money in the future because you'll be looking forward to rewarding yourself.

Anyone who makes very little money and has trouble paying his rent should get on the waiting list for Section 8 housing as soon as possible. Due to the economy, waiting lists for Section 8 housing are very long, with average waiting times of 1-3 years. Some people, such as those with certain disabilities, can get into units somewhat faster.

Tear your paper towels in half! You'll find that in many instances you need a fraction of the size to clean up the mess. This is particularly true when you are using them for napkins at the table. Remember, buying the kind that are made to be half-size are usually more expensive.

To avoid throwing your money away, always pay in cash when you can and save your credit cards for real emergencies. It is all too easy to use credit cards all the time, but the interest on accumulating debt really adds up. In other words, when you buy things with your credit card when you do not have to, you are literally giving away your money.

Work on paying off credit card debt. Taking out a card to buy something involves using money. It's not just a plastic card with unlimited funds. When those bills and fees pile up, they take a toll on a person's credit history. That is why it's so important to pay them off as much and as quickly as possible.

Get a credit card that gives you rewards or cash back. If you pay your balance in full every month, then it only makes sense that you would use a card that pays you to use it, rather than one that doesn't. Rewards are often airline miles or pre-selected merchandise.

As stated in the above article, so many people are having problems dealing with their personal financial situation. But, you will never be part of that group of people, since you have read the above article. Remember the advice you have read in order to improve your financial situation and reduce your stress levels.